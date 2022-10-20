See Games Differently

Please Look At This Game About Not Getting Your Big Dumb Ship Stuck In A Canal

Image: Whatever

I have only just discovered the game about trying not get your big ship struck in a tiny canal and I already love it so much.

Whatever, by Napas Torteeka, is a game all about drifting a giant cargo ship through a series of increasingly narrow canals without getting stuck. A simple premise I think you’ll agree, and just begging for fan videos overlaid with music from Initial D. And yes, it was inspired by the Ever Given Stuck In The Suez Canal story from last year.

With the game launching on Steam tomorrow, Torteeka took to the r/indiegames subreddit for one last promo post.

I asked Ruby for her thoughts on the clip and she laughed and said “Beeg boat,” so congratulations Napas, you’ve got your first customer.

I know that the meme currency for a game like Whatever has already dried up. If the game had released a week after the ship first got stuck, it would have already used up its meme currency. But that’s not what appeals to me about this. It’s that it serves as a reminder that inspiration can come from anywhere. Someone saw that big dumb ship get its big dumb hull wedged in the Suez Canal and, while we were all busy pointing and laughing, said to themselves “there’s a video game in that.” And now, a year later, you can play it.

Whatever is out tomorrow on Steam. You can play the demo here while you wait.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

