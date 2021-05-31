Optus’ New Internet Plan Will Reduce Lag While Gaming Online

As part of a recent push to appeal to online gamers, Optus is launching a brand new internet plan that may just save your next round of Overwatch.

The Optus Internet Gamer plan is designed to reduce congestion on your home network by improving Wi-Fi coverage and prioritising gaming traffic over other network sources. If you live in a building with other people, it may not be the best fit (and may just annoy a sibling or two), but for everyone currently living in a house of gamers, it could be your free pass to victory.

You might remember Optus recently launched its Game Path system to help PC gamers connect to the right game servers and experience lag-free gaming. This new plan is an extension of that service, with gamers on all consoles (including mobile and tablets) now able to strengthen their server connection and reduce jitter while playing online.

“Our new Optus Internet Gamer nbn plan packs a punch with features to optimise the experience including unlimited data, a fast 100Mbps typical busy period download speed (7pm – 11pm) , a dedicated WiFi6 gaming router that prioritises gaming traffic and a 6-month trial of Game Path to reduce lag and jitter,” Clive Dickens, VP of TV and Content at Optus said in a press release provided to Kotaku Australia.

While your average internet user may not get much benefit from the traffic prioritisation features of the new Internet Gamer plan, it certainly may pique the interest of anyone currently suffering from lag. Australia doesn’t typically have dedicated servers for gaming online — although Final Fantasy XIV is about to introduce local servers — so this could be the answer to your online gaming nightmares.

The Optus Internet Gamer Plan launches today and will set you back $89 a month for the first six months (and $99 per month afterwards). Here’s the rundown of everything you need to know:

Unlimited data

Fast nbn 100/20 100 Mbps typical busy period download speed (7-11pm)

Includes ASUS DSL-AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Modem

Includes six months of Optus Game Path

To find out more about the plan and whether it’ll improve your personal performance while gaming online, head to the Optus Internet Gamer Plan hub.