Radiohead Lyrics Spotted In The Resident Evil Village Demo

While many players keep occupied with seeing as much of Resident Evil Village as its one-hour demo allows, some folks go the extra mile.

Someone on the Resident Evil subreddit discovered that the opening lines of the mega-popular Radiohead song “Creep” are written on a plastic bottle sitting in one of Village’s homes.

When you were here before / Couldn't look you in the eye / You're just like an angel / Your skin makes me cry / You float like a feather / In a beautiful world / You're so very special / I wish I was special (Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku)

At this point in the demo, most players would be frantically looking for a way to escape the encroaching fire, but for some unknown reason, this person chose to focus on random junk strewn about the rapidly burning environment. Kudos!

This is most likely filler text that wasn’t supposed to make it into the Resident Evil Village demo, let alone the final game, but I guess now it’s canon that there’s an eccentric fan holed up with obscure Radiohead memorabilia somewhere in Eastern Europe.

