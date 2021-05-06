See Games Differently

Returnal Weapons, Ranked

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: May 7, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:creative works
fictional charactersreturnalshreddersidearmthermogenicsvideo gamesweapon
Returnal Weapons, Ranked
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Returnal, a new PS5-exclusive action game, is tough as nails. But, as with many games that feature roguelike elements, all sorts of weapons can turn up on your runs. Each one can help you, with various degrees of efficacy, on your quest of “not dying.” Here, according to the tried-and-true scientific method of our long-running underexplained lists, is the definitive ranking of those weapons.

From best to worst…

  1. Thermogenic launcher (with “full auto” perk)
  2. Tachyomatic carbine
  3. Hollowseeker
  4. Spitmaw blaster
  5. Electropylon driver
  6. Modified sidearm
  7. Coilspine shredder
  8. Dreadbound
  9. Pyroshell caster
  10. Thermogenic launcher (without “full auto” perk)
  11. Literally nothing equipped at all.
  12. Seriously, you’d be better running through Atropos with your hands tied behind your back.
  13. And blindfolded.
  14. Rotgland lobber

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.