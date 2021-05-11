We’re Getting A Stargate RTS Game

There’s no in-game footage yet, but given that publishers Slitherine have made a habit of overseeing classic sci-fi franchises into pretty decent strategy games, the sound of a Stargate SG-1 inspired RTS game is good news.

It’s called Stargate: Timekeepers, and it was one of four strategy games announced by British publishers Slitherine overnight at their Wargamers Live+ event. Slitherine are the same publisher who allowed an Aussie studio to turn Battlestar Galactica into what became one of the first good adaptations of BSG into a video game. They’re also the same studio that’s overseeing that Starship Troopers: Terran Command RTS which is landing later this year.

The official description, in a rare turn of events, actually has more information than the proper announcement trailer. For one, it actually confirms the game is an RTS.

“Stargate: Timekeepers departs from the end of season 7 of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create a wholly original story starting during the Battle of Antarctica, where Command Eva McCain and her team are tasked with supporting the SG-1 against Anubis’s fleet,” the description reads.

“The aftermath of the battle sees Commander McCain and her squad face an epic adventure that spans multiple original locations. In Stargate: Timekeepers, players will travel through time and space, save civilians from the threats of their system lords, rescue their friends and allies from danger, and much more.”

Something that would be fun is if Slitherine somehow got Christopher Judge along. Christopher Judge played Teal’c in the original SG-1, but his career has since ventured more successfully into voice acting work, with the actor famously bringing Kratos in the God of War reboot to life.

Stargate: Timekeepers doesn’t have a release date, but as with Slitherine’s other games, it’ll launch first on PC.