Advance Wars Will Get A 3D Switch Remake

It’s called Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp and it gives the strategy game by Intelligent Systems a more modernised look. It’s out on December 3 this year for the Nintendo Switch.

Per the announcement, this remake will package the first game and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising campaigns return in one game. Curiously, the landscape still retains the sprite aesthetic from the originals, but the characters themselves have 3D graphics. I’m not sure that it looks very good on the overworld, but that’s a matter of taste.

The animations when units take action, however, do have plenty of charm to them. Apparently this has been remade “from the ground up.” I wish this were a new game in the series, but I’m also just glad that Nintendo hasn’t completely left the series behind. Perhaps if this re-release does well, we’ll get a new entry in the franchise?

The first game was released for the Game Boy Advance way back in 2001, and the sequel came out in 2003. Then, there was a Nintendo DS entry called Advance Wars: Dual Strike out in 2005, along with 2008’s Advance Wars: Days of Ruin. This isn’t counting the many titles released for Japan. All of which to say, the franchise is certainly storied, but up until now, it almost seemed dead.

While others have tried to pick up the mantle with other series, nobody has quite done the idea justice in the way Nintendo has. By 2021, I wouldn’t have blamed the average Advance Wars fan for losing hope on the series — which is why this remaster is such a nice surprise at E3. Sure, it’s not as splashy as Breath of the Wild 2, but it feels good to know that Nintendo still cares about its olde franchises.

Which also means that this will introduce plenty of new people to the series as well. If that’s you, perhaps this game description will pique your interest: