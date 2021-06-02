See Games Differently

$,000 Could Win You This BTS Chicken McNugget Shaped Like An Among Us Crewmate

3
Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: June 2, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:bts
chicken as foodchicken mcnuggetschicken nuggetebayhospitality recreationmcdonaldsmusical groupsmusiciansnugget
$,000 Could Win You This BTS Chicken McNugget Shaped Like An Among Us Crewmate

Today, in a weird confluence of internet mega-fandoms: There is a chicken nugget from the McDonald’s BTS meal shaped like an Among Us crewmate up for bid on Ebay for more than $US34,000 ($43,608) whole-arse American dollars.

That’s it. That’s all I got in the face of this overwhelming evidence that the human race are simultaneously the most beautiful and the silliest creatures on this planet.

If you want the nugget for yourself, expect to put up at least $US34,443.43 as you bid against 28 others also vying for the piece of extruded chicken meat that is, somewhat disturbingly, listed as “Used.” Then again, you’d likely get it cheaper as most of the bids probably aren’t real. Shout out to the person who withdrew their bid for $US69,420.00 ($89,038). Not sure what’s up with that oddly specific bid amount though. I wonder if it’s an ARMY thing or some Among Us meme? I guess we’ll never know.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • The maccas BTS meal confuses me. There’s nothing explaining what the fuck a BTS is, and when I looked it up, it appears the most likely use is the k-pop boyband.

    But weirdly the maccas signage has literally nothing that indicates what it is, no images of the band or mentions of music or band members.

    Did they get limited povo sponsorship rights where they can’t even show anything that might be BTS official, or did the lawyers decide they can get in on BTS popularity without paying anything provided they stick to the line of ‘inspired by’?

    Reply

    • Apparently it’s meant to be BTS’s favourite maccas meal, and it comes with two Korean McDonalds sauces and some sort of shaker fries. I believe it comes with merchandise in other countries, just not Australia for some reason. So it’s basically just a regular meal with two limited edition sauces.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.