$,000 Could Win You This BTS Chicken McNugget Shaped Like An Among Us Crewmate

Today, in a weird confluence of internet mega-fandoms: There is a chicken nugget from the McDonald’s BTS meal shaped like an Among Us crewmate up for bid on Ebay for more than $US34,000 ($43,608) whole-arse American dollars.

That’s it. That’s all I got in the face of this overwhelming evidence that the human race are simultaneously the most beautiful and the silliest creatures on this planet.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

If you want the nugget for yourself, expect to put up at least $US34,443.43 as you bid against 28 others also vying for the piece of extruded chicken meat that is, somewhat disturbingly, listed as “Used.” Then again, you’d likely get it cheaper as most of the bids probably aren’t real. Shout out to the person who withdrew their bid for $US69,420.00 ($89,038). Not sure what’s up with that oddly specific bid amount though. I wonder if it’s an ARMY thing or some Among Us meme? I guess we’ll never know.