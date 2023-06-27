Among Us Is Getting An Animated TV Show

Among Us, indie studio Innersloth’s online multiplayer social deduction game and unwitting meme bait, is getting its own animated TV show. According to a Variety report, Innersloth is currently working alongside CBS Eye Animation Productions to make it happen.

“Per the official logline, the series is based on the premise of the game,” Variety says, “namely, ‘Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.’”

Thrilled to be working with @OweeeeenDennis and all our partners to make this @AmongUsGame series come to life, with an extra love to @bigpigeoncarl for repping us!! 😭



Your support has made this possible and we're all screaming sobbing on the inside!!!

https://t.co/oBElfPGPNq — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) June 27, 2023

Though the game released in 2018, it wasn’t until 2020 when humongous (hu-Among Us) Twitch streamers like Ninja helped it rocket to notoriety. By 2021, the attention overwhelmed Innersloth, which told YouTuber Anthony Padilla that year that, suddenly, “The pressure to get things done quickly was really high.”

“I definitely burnt out,” artist Amy Liu said. “It was tough because during all of this, we weren’t able to see friends and family. Being so tired from working, I couldn’t even go visit my family during covid and had to spend holidays alone.”

Read More: Among Us Developers Say They ‘Burnt Out’ After Twitch Success

But expectations tempered over time — Among Us took a sharp fall from its all-time peak of over 438,000 concurrent Steam players to 4,654 as of writing — and Innersloth ultimately decided to keep striving, but more sustainably. The game, with its distinctive, thumb-shaped characters, continued to pervade our cultural consciousness, making Netflix show cameos and appearing in suspicious chicken nugget shapes. A TV show seems like a logical extension of that.

Titmouse, Big Mouth’s animation studio, will handle the art and executive produce the show with Owen Dennis, who created Max show Infinity Train, as well as Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander and programmer Forest Willard. It does not yet have a release date, or a confirmed network or streamer.