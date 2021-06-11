See Games Differently

Published 1 hour ago: June 12, 2021 at 5:55 am
Here’s A Look At Ciri From The Witcher Season 2
Image: Netflix

We didn’t get an official trailer for The Witcher season 2, but we did get more of a look at what will probably be the second season’s most defining feature: Ciri.

The moments with Ciri were the standout parts of The Witcher 3, and it seems like Freya Allen will be a huge element of Netflix’s return to the hugely successful series. Ciri doesn’t have that ghostly elfish demeanour anymore, according to the extremely brief teaser shown during Netflix Geeked Week.

There’s a lot of still frames to work out. There’s some elder speech, Ciri training at Kaer Morhen, and then this:

the witcher season 2

To watch the full trailer — teaser, really — check out the embed from Netflix Geeked below.

We’ll likely find out more, and get a full trailer/release date, at the newly-announced WitcherCon. That kicks off on July 10 Australian time, and is set to cover more about “the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series”.

The Witcher has been an enormous success for Netflix, with more than 76 million households watching the series in its first month. The second season finished filming in early April this year, covering 15 separate locations and starring 89 separate cast members.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

