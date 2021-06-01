Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: June 1, 2021 at 11:41 pm -
Filed to:home video game consoles
microsofttechnology internet
For Honour. (Screenshot: Ubisoft)

June’s initial Game Pass offerings are fairly slim. Honestly, this batch is far more a net negative than positive, what with the likes of Observation (terrific puzzle-exploration game) and Wizard of Legend (top-tier co-op roguelike) going away. Hey, maybe Microsoft is holding back for its E3 conference, scheduled for June 13.

June 1

  • The Wild At Heart (Cloud)

June 3

  • For Honour (Cloud, Console)

June 8

June 10

  • Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)

As ever, the tradeoff means some games are going by the wayside. The following will leave the Game Pass library on June 15:

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console)

  • Night Call (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • West of Dead (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Observation (Cloud, Console, PC)

