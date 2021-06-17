James Gunn On The Suicide Squad’s ‘Shitty Supervillains,’ Post-Credit Scenes, and More

Director James Gunn knows he’s not working with the best characters. That’s what makes them so great. In a series of interviews and tweets, Gunn laid the groundwork for what fans can expect from The Suicide Squad — including its runtime and whether folks should stay in their seats through the end credits.

What is The Suicide Squad?

The Suicide Squad is a quasi-sequel and soft reboot of DC’s antihero saga previously brought to the big screen by David Ayer. It sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, alongside Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. This time around, the titular Suicide Squad isn’t battling a giant god cloud in the sky. Instead, they’re on a mission in Corto Maltese to stop a bunch of alien materials from winding up in the wrong hands. Or as Gunn put it, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “It’s a war-caper movie with shitty supervillains.”

Who are the new Suicide Squad members?

They’re joined by a vast cornucopia of new characters from DC Comics. They include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker (he’s also getting a spinoff on HBO Max), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Michael Rooker as Savant, and Steve Agee and Sylvester Stallone portraying the body and voice of King Shark. Also joining the cast is Idris Elba as Bloodsport whose connection to Superman from the comics was confirmed by Gunn on Twitter. He wrote: “Bloodsport is in prison for taking [Superman] down with a kryptonite bullet.” Even though he’s a villain who’s powerful enough to take down the Man of Steel himself, Elba said he’s mostly playing it like himself. “He’s a real reluctant member of the Squad,” Elba told EW. “He’s a bit grumpy. He’s not the warmest guy. Yeah, just playing myself, really.”

Is there a post-credit scene in The Suicide Squad, and what’s the runtime?

Gunn’s also teased a few extra things fans can expect when they sit down to watch The Suicide Squad. For example, he confirmed that the film will be two hours and 12 minutes, though he added “no one ever planned for it to be this long.” And though he previously hinted there could be more, the director also said there will definitely be a post-credits sequence. Whether it’ll tie into the larger DC Expanded Universe, or just be a fun Easter Egg, will have to wait for when The Suicide Squad comes out on August 5.