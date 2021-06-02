King Of Fighters XV Delayed To 2022 Because of Covid-19

Originally aiming for 2020, SNK ended up scheduling The King of Fighters XV for release this year. The game has, however, been delayed.

According to SNK, the game is being pushed back due to the covid-19 situation in Japan where a number of regions, including Tokyo and Osaka, are still under a state of emergency.

The spread of infections within the country has impacted the development timeline, explains SNK, adding that in order to release a game that will satisfy players, it was necessary to change the 2021 release date.

The King of Fighters XV will be released during the first quarter of 2022. SNK asked for understanding regarding this delay.