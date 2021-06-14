The Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Demo Is Corrupt And Unplayable

As promised during Square Enix’s E3 2021 presentation, the playable demo for action game spin-off Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin has been available for download on the PlayStation 5 since yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately, the demo has been corrupt and completely unplayable the whole time. Square Enix is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

Players eager to shout “Chaos!” at the top of their lungs while wearing the sort of clothing you could pick up at a T.J. Max have been disappointed by constant warnings of data corruption and suggestions that they delete and reinstall the demo from the PlayStation Store — an action that in my experience always leads right back to the same “data is corrupted” screen. I’ve uninstalled and reinstalled five times since the demo became available to no avail.

Just reinstalled at 10 a.m. same message. (Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku)

Shortly after the corrupt demo went live yesterday, the official Twitter account for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin tweeted that the developers were aware that users were running into the corruption issue, and that a fix was being worked on. As of this writing, we’re still waiting.

We're aware of issues being experienced while trying to download and play #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version. We're working to resolve this issue and will tweet an update as soon as we can, we appreciate your patience. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 13, 2021

It’s an unfortunate kickoff for a game that looks like an interesting hack-and-slash take on established Final Fantasy lore. The game stars ageing Abercrombie model Jack, who teams up with friends Ash and Jed and embarks on a mission to end Chaos, and possibly realise his destiny as one of the fabled Warriors of Light. The game is developed by the action masters at Tecmo Koei’s Team Ninja, with creative production duties handled by long-time Final Fantasy designer Tetsuya Nomura.

When will the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin demo be ready to play?

Unfortunately, there’s no current ETA for a fix that will make the demo playable. It’s my hope that by posting this article the laws of irony will kick in and Square Enix will post an updated version of the demo moments after it goes live. Fingers crossed.