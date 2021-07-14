Australia’s Getting An Official SpongeBob Squarepants Sauce

Today didn’t have enough off-the-wall Snacktaku news apparently, so here’s some more: Australia’s getting an official SpongeBob Squarepants sauce, and it’s coming via Pizza Hut.

The sauce, a licensed collaboration between Pizza Hut, ViacomCBS and Nickelodeon, is a natural hellish combination of sweet chilli, jalapeno and, obviously, pineapple. The sauce itself will launch across Australia from August 9, and Pizza Hut is even going as far to provide custom SpongeBob-themed boxes for any pizzas you order the sauce with:

Any pizzas ordered with the sauce will also be served up in a selection of re-designed SpongeBob SquarePants pizza boxes, across Large, Medium and Personal sizes, recalling different scenes from the show.

That’s a neat touch. Here’s a shot from Pizza Hut of what you can largely expect the sauce to look like. We’ll have to do a Takeaway Truth when it’s available.

That’s cool, I guess. Small catch before all of that, though: Pizza Hut wants people to name the sauce first. You can submit entries via this Typeform link, or by heading directly through the Pizza Hut website.

There, you’ll be able to submit a name that might be selected as the official branding for the sauce nationwide. Entries will close on July 28, and the winner will get a SpongeBob Spatula trophy for their efforts, a framed poster with the sauce, the first public taste test and a “Pizza Hut feast”, which the terms and conditions say is Pizza Hut’s 4+4 deal with 12 wings. Or, as I like to think about it, two weeks of leftovers if we’re still stuck in Sydney lockdown.

By the way, you don’t have to have the sauce just on pizza. Pizza Hut will put it on the wings as well, and it looks pretty decent on those:

As mentioned above, the sauce will be available nationally from August 9. For those taking a crack at naming the sauce, the winner for that will be announced on August 4. Might be a good combo with the SpongeBob Squarepants Bikini Bottom remaster, if you’re after a proper dose of nostalgia.