Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Won’t Come To Console Until Devs Fix The Botched PC Version

Frontier Developments has delayed the release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on console indefinitely, citing ongoing issues with the PC version.

In a lengthy blog post Tuesday Australian time, Frontier Developments founder and CEO David Braben explained that the issues they’ve been trying to resolve on PC have taken longer than expected, thus pushing back the ETA for console gamers. The good news, though, is that the game will be in the best possible shape by the time it arrives on console.

“We are aware and fully accept the frustration that many of our players have had with their experience of Elite Dangerous Odyssey. The community have spoken, we have heard the feedback clearly and we will act on that feedback,” he said in the blog post.

READ MORE Elite Dangerous Director Apologises For Odyssey's Broken Launch

He then went on to explain that although the last five major updates have proved successful, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey still needs more work before it is ready for console release.

“With those things in mind, we have spent a lot of time discussing and re-evaluating our previous plans and we have made the decision to prioritise the core PC experience for Elite Dangerous,” he said.

“Ultimately, we believe it is right to focus our efforts on the core Elite Dangerous Odyssey experience for the platforms that we have released on, before opening up to more. We know that the work that we do to improve players’ experiences of Elite Dangerous Odyssey on PC will benefit other platforms in the future, but the dates and details of the console platforms are going to change.

“We do not want to rush into confirming any dates or changes this has on our console release, as we must remain fully focused on the core Elite experience. Only when we feel that the foundation of the PC release is solid, will we be able to re-lay our console roadmap on top.”

The Odyssey update was a major instalment in the franchise, adding a tonne of exciting new features but unfortunately falling short when it came to actually delivering on them.

You can play Elite Dangerous on PC, PS4/5 and Xbox One/S/X now. However, the Odyssey update remains exclusive to PC until further notice.