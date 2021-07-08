It’s 2021, Why Not Read A Video Game Magazine

See Games Differently

All the way back in 2016, I wrote about a very pretty, very good magazine called A Profound Waste Of Time, that brought together some beautiful art with some great features written by famous developers. Five years later, it’s back for a second issue.

This time, to go along with more fantastic art, there are interviews with folks like Keita Takahashi (Katamari Damacy), Hollow Knight’s Team Cherry (Note: this interview was done by former Kotaku writer Amanda Yeo) and Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez), and features on stuff like Capy Games and Dragon Quest.

While we can all agree that the time of the traditional video game magazine as a centrepiece of this business has long passed us by, there still is and hopefully forever will be space for efforts like this, which take their time to produce something of real worth that people want to hold in their hands, and own, and share.

The magazine is available in two flavours, a standard edition and a fancier one with a rainbow effect on the cover. Both are available here, and ship internationally.

