Let’s Roll Through The Ascent Together

Published 21 hours ago: July 30, 2021 at 2:05 pm
Filed to:livestream
the ascent
Image: Neon Giant

I like The Ascent a lot, but it’s got some quirks. And if you want to discover how much those might affect the game — or why I’m rating it so highly despite all the rough edges — then it’s time to ask and find out.

I’ll be livestreaming The Ascent from 2.30pm AEST-4.00pm AEST from a fresh playthrough. It’ll just be me with Leah on annual leave, so come jump in and provide some much needed lockdown company. The build will be streamed from PC, as well, although I’ll be running on the Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass version. (My review was done with the build that’s available on Steam; hopefully today’s version has a performance update that helps on the DX12 front.)

You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • So dirty on the exclusivity on this game. This shit be my jam. I’d understand if it was a Microsoft owned studio, but…
    Oh well. Hopefully it’s just a timed exclusive thingy. I’m sure there’s many Xbox owners equally sour about not having bloodborne or Horizon ZD, so now that I’ve had my lil vent about it, life goes on. Well, lockdown permitting at least.

