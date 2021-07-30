Let’s Roll Through The Ascent Together

I like The Ascent a lot, but it’s got some quirks. And if you want to discover how much those might affect the game — or why I’m rating it so highly despite all the rough edges — then it’s time to ask and find out.

I’ll be livestreaming The Ascent from 2.30pm AEST-4.00pm AEST from a fresh playthrough. It’ll just be me with Leah on annual leave, so come jump in and provide some much needed lockdown company. The build will be streamed from PC, as well, although I’ll be running on the Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass version. (My review was done with the build that’s available on Steam; hopefully today’s version has a performance update that helps on the DX12 front.)

You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.