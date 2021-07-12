That Ghibli-Arse Chobani Commercial Was Fantastic

I know this commercial is a few months old now, but I only stumbled upon Chobani’s Dear Alice the other day, and was absolutely floored by it.

For how good it looked, sure. While much was made of its Studio Ghibli inspiration — down to getting frequent Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi to compose the commercial’s score — it was just an incredibly impressive piece of animation.

I also loved the setting. I get it, things in the real world are bad, and are on track to get worse, but not every vision of our future has to involve a climate apocalypse. Sometimes it’s nice to dream of a future where we collectively get our shit together, and it’s all the little ways this clip shows that — from the fake rain clouds to the floating wind turbines (or carbon scrubbers?) — that really got to me.

Here you’ll find examples of some of the work that went into the commercial’s creation. It’s not everything from everyone involved — it was a pretty big team! — but it’s enough to give you a good sample. You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

