See Games Differently

That Ghibli-Arse Chobani Commercial Was Fantastic

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 12, 2021 at 11:46 am -
Filed to:alice
chobanicomposersghiblihuman interestjessica woulfe daniel clarke rajajoe hisaishikoganei tokyolinkmusicmusiciansstudio ghiblitopcraftwestern tokyo
That Ghibli-Arse Chobani Commercial Was Fantastic
Image: The Line Animation Studio

I know this commercial is a few months old now, but I only stumbled upon Chobani’s Dear Alice the other day, and was absolutely floored by it.

For how good it looked, sure. While much was made of its Studio Ghibli inspiration — down to getting frequent Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi to compose the commercial’s score — it was just an incredibly impressive piece of animation.

I also loved the setting. I get it, things in the real world are bad, and are on track to get worse, but not every vision of our future has to involve a climate apocalypse. Sometimes it’s nice to dream of a future where we collectively get our shit together, and it’s all the little ways this clip shows that — from the fake rain clouds to the floating wind turbines (or carbon scrubbers?) — that really got to me.

Here you’ll find examples of some of the work that went into the commercial’s creation. It’s not everything from everyone involved — it was a pretty big team! — but it’s enough to give you a good sample. You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Camille Sule

Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio

Jessica Woulfe

Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio

Daniel Clarke

Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio

Raja Nanadepu

Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio
Image: The Line Animation Studio Image: The Line Animation Studio

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.