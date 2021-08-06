Agent 47, Welcome To The Flower Show

Hitman 3’s latest event, out today, is the Dartmoor Garden Show. Doesn’t it just look serene.

While it’s not a whole new map — it takes place on the Dartmoor manor stage from the base game — it does have some pretty major modifications, with the house’s gardens replaced by this big fancy flower show that has four separate garden areas, a stage and some poisonous frogs you can no doubt use to murder dudes in agonisingly hilarious ways.

If you own Hitman 3, this is a permanent and free addition to the game, while anyone playing the free version will have access to this until August 17.

It’s hard to believe, what with time having no meaning anymore, but Hitman 3 actually only came out this year. If you missed our review of it, the short story is, it’s very good. The slightly longer story is: