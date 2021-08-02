Data Miners Present Their Proof That Brewster Is Returning To Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ August update is introducing a number of exciting new food and drink options including bubble tea, which has fans speculating that the beloved Brewster and his museum cafe could return.

Update 2/8: According to newly data-mined game files, Brewster and his museum café may return to the game soon.

Data miners found a new game file entitled ‘IdrMuseumCafe’ in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11 update, which has seemingly confirmed suspicions that Brewster will return soon.

“First of all, a camera parameter change was made to the code reference ‘’drMuseumCafe’ in Version 1.11. This follows additions in the previous Version 1.10 update where new camera settings for ‘IdrMuseumCafe’ were spotted, as well as a new reference to a third type of Museum entrance known as ‘IdrMuseumEnt03’,” Animal Crossing World claims. “Another change spotted in Version 1.10 was adjustments to the ‘MuseumLevel’ EventFlow query that essentially made ‘space’ for a new value to be handled — one that would likely represent a new version of the Museum building, possibly with a Cafe.”

Obviously, none of this absolutely confirms that Brewster will be returning to the game, but it gives a shred more legitimacy to our earlier suspicions.

A preview of the new update on the Japanese Nintendo website shows a sneak peek of what we have to look forward to including fairy floss, fireworks and, of course, bubble tea.

The introduction of food in-game is something players have been begging for since last year when NPCs started walking around eating donuts and drinking juice. And thankfully, our prayers have been answered because Nintendo is kicking it off with everyone’s beverage of choice – bubble tea.

Naturally, the AC:NH community has already collectively lost their minds over the announcement.

Some fans have been quick to speculate that maybe, just maybe, this is a sign that everyone’s favourite pigeon barista Brewster could be making a return to the franchise. Honestly, we can only hope.

Brewster hasn’t made an appearance in New Horizons yet, but has previously popped up in Wild World, City Folk, New Leaf, Happy Home Designer and Pocket Camp, so it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibilities that he could be introduced.

But even if you’re not a fan of bubble tea, there’s plenty more treats to enjoy. I mean, tell me this fairy floss hasn’t solved all of your life problems. It’s just so cute.

The new update arrives July 29, so make sure you’ve updated your game and have told your loved ones not to bother you until you’ve had a chance to sip some virtual bubble tea while watching some fireworks with your favourite villagers.