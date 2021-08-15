The Week In Games: Twelve Minutes Launches In Like 4,680 Minutes

After years of previews, indie game Twelve Minutes finally releases later this week with a star-studded cast including Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.
Twelve Minutes was first previewed by Kotaku all the way back in 2015. Then in 2019, we saw it again. Now after all that, it’s releasing. I’m excited to actually play this game that I’ve been reading about on and off for the better part of the decade. Will it live up to the wait and the hype? No idea. But the idea of a 12-minute time loop that you can tinker with over and over is a neat idea regardless, so I’m down to finally play it later this week.
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, August 16
Road 96 | Switch, PC
Volleyball Challenge | Switch
Tuesday, August 17
Pile Up! Box by Box | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Greak: Memories of Azur | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Humankind | PC
Space Invaders Invincible Collection | Switch
Conquest of Elysium 5 | PC, Mac
Wednesday, August 18
- Mayhem Brawler | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Rogue Explorer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | Xbox One
- Out of Line | Switch
- Tetris Effect: Connected | PS4, PC
- Swords & Souls: Neverseen | Switch
- Mortal Shell | PC
- Hell Architect| PC, Mac
- Far Away | PC
- CountryBalls Heroes | PC
Thursday, August 19
- RiMS Racing | PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Yuoni | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Recomplie | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Synthetik 2 | PC
- Twelve Minutes | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Train First Class | Switch
- Rush Rally Origins | Switch
- Zombo Buster Advance | Switch
- Buissons | Switch
- Thea 2: The Shattering | Switch
- Where’s Samantha? | Switch
- Sakura Succubus 4 | Switch
- Metal Commando | Switch
- NeverReturn | PC
Friday, August 20
- Madden NFL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Arietta of Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut | PS5, PS4
- Rise Eterna | Xbox One
- Ultimate Bumber Cars: Dodgems | Switch
- Heart Chain Kitty | Switch
- Space Savenger | Switch
- City Driving Simulator 2 | Switch
- Wrestledunk Sports | Switch
- Half-Dead 3 | PC
Sunday, August 22
Adventure Field 4 | Switch
