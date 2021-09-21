See Games Differently

Blizzard’s Chief Legal Officer Quits Amid Lawsuit

Ari Notis

Published 7 hours ago: September 22, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:activision
activision blizzardblizzard entertainmentblizzard gamesbobby kotickcalifornia department of fair employment and housing v activision blizzardclaire hartcompaniesdiablo ivgooglej allen brackjen onealjesse mccreejesse meschukmike ybarravideo game companiesvideo game publisherswall street journalwindows games
Blizzard’s Chief Legal Officer Quits Amid Lawsuit
Overwatch character does its best Ace Attorney impression. (Screenshot: Blizzard)

Blizzard Entertainment’s chief legal officer, Claire Hart, has resigned from the embattled company. She announced the news in a LinkedIn post yesterday, saying that last Friday, September 17, was her final day.

Hart, who had been in the role for three years — and who previously clocked a decade at Google, according to LinkedIn — did not cite a reason for her resignation, saying only that, “The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honoured to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses.”

Outside of a “short break,” Hart did not mention what’s next in the pipeline. Nor did she respond to a request for comment from Kotaku in time for publication.

It’s impossible to ignore the circumstances in which Blizzard has lost its top lawyer.

Read More: Everything That Has Happened Since The Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Was Filed

On July 20, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) sued Activision Blizzard over several “violations of state’s civil rights and equal pay laws,” including widespread, harassment, discrimination, and abuse. Notably, the suit cites a so-called “Cosby Suite” at BlizzCon. More than 2,000 employees — many of whom later participated in a highly publicized walkoutsent a letter to the company condemning its horrendous behaviour. More recently, those employees say Activision Blizzard isn’t meeting their demands.

Sponsors pulled support for the company’s esports. Activision Blizzard was hit with a second lawsuit (a class action) over the first. And yesterday, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal, news broke that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an extensive investigation into Activision Blizzard, even issuing a subpoena (basically, a court order that legally requires someone to testify) to longtime CEO Bobby Kotick.

Hart is the latest in a string of executive departures at Blizzard. Last month, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepped down. He was replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, both of whom are relatively new to the company and will occupy the top position at Blizzard jointly. Head of HR Jesse Meschuk left as well. And Jesse McCree, the director of Blizzard’s forthcoming Diablo 4, also left last month.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.