Nick Fighting Game Gets Roster Accidentally Leaked By Nintendo eShop

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is due out later this year, and while we still don’t know the platform fighter’s full roster, we do know a few more friendly cartoon faces who will be joining the fight. The game’s full box art recently leaked on the Nintendo Switch eShop showing Avatar’s Aang and Korra, as well as classic weirdos Ren and Stimpy.

Previously silhouetted in shadow, the new box art (shared on Twitter and GameXplain) shows all of the currently announced characters plus the above four. Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Korra from its spin-off, The Legend of Korra, were previously rumoured based on the silhouette outlines, which also appeared to show the contours of Catdog, Ren, and Stimpy.

This brings All-Star Brawl’s more-or-less confirmed roster up to 20 fighters. Here’s the full list at this point:

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

CatDog (CatDog)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Helga Pataki (Hey Arnold!)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Reptar (Rugrats)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Ren (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Powdered Toast Man (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

While developer Ludosity has said All-Star Brawl will have its own identity as a fighting game, it’s also up front about drawing inspiration from Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series. While 1999’s Smash Bros. 64 launched with a modest cast of 12 crossover characters, the rosters have ballooned ever since. Hopefully All-Star Brawl takes a few more pages out of Nintendo’s book and will introduce hidden unlockable characters, as well as additional ones through DLC. After all, we still need to get Keenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes in there somewhere. Maybe they can be assist trophies.

In the meantime, if you want to study up on your Nickelodeon Cinematic Universe lore and don’t mind adding another lacklustre television streaming platform to your monthly budget, you can find most of the cartoons above on Paramount+.