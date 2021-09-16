See Games Differently

The Art Of The Lord Of The Rings Movies

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 16, 2021 at 1:30 pm -
Filed to:books
entertainment culturehuman interestliteraturenovelsthe lord of the ringsthe return of the kingthe two towers
The Art Of The Lord Of The Rings Movies

Twenty years on from the release of the first film in the trilogy, New Zealand’s Weta Workshop have dropped a bunch of concept art from the whole Lord of the Rings series.

We’ve done a general showcase on Weta’s stuff before here on Fine Art, but this is a specific look at a ton of pieces that went into the production of Fellowship of the Ring, Two Towers and Return of the King. And it is glorious. Like, given the age of these — some dating from 1999 — I’m talking genuine pencil art, the roughest of sketches that would eventually lead to some of the most memorable pieces of character art in movie history.

You can see more of Weta’s stuff at their ArtStation page and company site.

THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING

THE TWO TOWERS

THE RETURN OF THE KING

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.