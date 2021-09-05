The First Shots Of Battlefield Mobile Appear Online

The first shots of Battlefield Mobile have appeared online, courtesy of a Google Play store listing which went online over the weekend.

Battlefield Mobile is the standalone spin-off of DICE’s long-running multiplayer war franchise, following in the steps of its rival Call of Duty and other major EA properties (Apex Legends, FIFA). It’s not scheduled for a launch until 2022, but the mobile version will get a soft beta launch in Indonesia and Philippines this month, according to EA.

“The first of these begins [Australian spring] 2021, and will only be available on Android devices,” the developers announced. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions.”

It’ll initially be available with Battlefield‘s classic Conquest mode and a single map, Grand Bazaar from Battlefield 3. Access also isn’t being provided to the press just yet, and the game’s being built by Industrial Toys, a studio founded by a former co-founder of Bungie.

The official game description confirms Battlefield Mobile will have air and naval combat to go with the ground, class-based combat that has been a Battlefield staple. Tanks and ATVs will be part of the vehicle mix, according to screenshots and the official listing, and the game is designed to be free-to-play with cosmetic microtransactions.

It’s being built as a separate game, so there won’t be any sort of crossplay or cross-progression with existing Battlefield titles on console or PC. There’s no word yet on when Battlefield Mobile will hit iOS, either, but it’s still early days in the rollout.

If you’re interested, and feel like going through the hoops to make Google Play think your device is in Indonesia or the Philippines, you can pre-register for Battlefield Mobile here. Otherwise, we’ll keep you posted about when the beta will become available in Australia and whenever EA opts to let press have a go.