Everything We Know About Tokyo Game Show 2021

The 2021 Tokyo Game Show is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for some spicy news to keep you going for the rest of 2021 you might just find it here. There’s already some heavy-hitters confirmed to appear at the show including names like Xbox, Bandai Namco and Square Enix — and given many of them had lacklustre showings at E3 2021, this could be the event they all knock it out of the park.

Either way, it’ll be worth tuning in for.

Last year’s show gave us Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, NieR: Replicant, Dynasty Warriors 9 and a bunch of other great first looks, so there could be something juicy waiting in the wings.

Here’s everything we know about Tokyo Game Show 2021 so far, including how you can tune in.

When does the Tokyo Game Show 2021 air in Australia?

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 airs from Thursday, September 30, 2021 to Monday, October 4, 2021 in Australia.

It begins at 11:00am AEST (10:00am JST) and features daily online shows for a global audience.

Tokyo Game Show 2021: How to watch it in Australia

Currently there’s no details about where you’ll be able to watch the show online, but stay tuned to the event’s website for more.

Like other online gaming shows, it’ll likely be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and other social platforms.

Tokyo Game Show 2021: What games will be there?

So far, there’s a bunch of big names confirmed to appear at this year’s Tokyo Game Show and while none are teasing any ‘massive’ announcements, there could still be some nifty surprises along the way.

Xbox is a big one to keep an eye on this year — it’s promising some kind of exclusive news — and both Square Enix and Sega/Atlus should have something interesting to say at the event.

You can also expect news for Genshin Impact, and panels from Bandai Namco, Konami, Spike Chunsoft, 505 Games, Level-5. You can view the full list of participants below.

There’s a VR component to this year’s Tokyo Game Show

In wild news for Oculus Quest owners, this year’s Tokyo Game Show will also include a VR component, where you’ll be able to wander a virtual show floor and investigate booths showing off games.

Konami, Sega, Square Enix and Bandai Namco are all reportedly part of the exhibit, so anyone with a headset will be able to dive in and explore each company’s offerings.

Stay tuned for more news on this front as we get closer to the event.

Tokyo Game Show 2021: Australian Schedule

The Tokyo Game Show already has a full schedule if you’re looking to plan your week out. Here’s how the times shape up in AEST:

Thursday, September 30 (AEST)

11:00 am: TGS2021 Opening

TGS2021 Opening 12:00 pm: Keynote: We’ll always have games

Keynote: We’ll always have games 1:00 pm: GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show Special

GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show Special 2:00 pm: SNK King of Fighters XV Special Program

SNK King of Fighters XV Special Program 5:00 pm: SK Telecom Game Show

SK Telecom Game Show 6:00 pm: It’s Mealtime! Presentation

It’s Mealtime! Presentation 7:00 pm: Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox Live Stream

Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox Live Stream 8:00 pm: Konami: New info for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and other game updates

Konami: New info for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and other game updates 9:00 pm: Spike Chunsoft TGS2021 Special

Spike Chunsoft TGS2021 Special 10:00pm: D3Publisher TGS2021 Live Broadcast

D3Publisher TGS2021 Live Broadcast 11:00pm: TGS2021 Capcom Online Program

Friday, October 1 (AEST)

12:00 am: Yurukill Special!

Yurukill Special! 11:00 am: TGS Official Program

TGS Official Program 12:00 am: Sense of Wonder Night 2021

Sense of Wonder Night 2021 5:00 pm: NTTe-Sports

NTTe-Sports 6:00 pm: Happinet Game Showcase

Happinet Game Showcase 7:00 pm: 505 Games Upcoming Titles Showcase

505 Games Upcoming Titles Showcase 8:00 pm: Square Enix Presents TGS2021

Square Enix Presents TGS2021 9:00 pm: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment 10:00 pm: Level-5

Level-5 11:00 pm: Sega/Atlus

Saturday, October 2 (AEST)

10:00 am : TGS Official Program

: TGS Official Program 11:00 am: Happinet Game Showcase

Happinet Game Showcase 1:00 pm: Tencent Games

Tencent Games 1:30 pm: Japan Game Awards: 2021

Japan Game Awards: 2021 3:00 pm : Lilith Games Warpath New Game Release Conference

: Lilith Games Warpath New Game Release Conference 5:00 pm : GungHo Online Entertainment

: GungHo Online Entertainment 7:00 pm : Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division

: Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division 9:00 pm: TGS2021 Koei Tecmo Special Program

TGS2021 Koei Tecmo Special Program 11:00 pm: Konami – Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart Stage / First Gameplay Reveal

Sunday, October 3 (AEST)

12:00 am: DMM Games

DMM Games 11:00 am: TGS Official Program

TGS Official Program 12:00 pm : S-Game – New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts

: S-Game – New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts 1:00 pm : Japan Electronics College TGS2021

: Japan Electronics College TGS2021 2:00 pm: Arc System Works

Arc System Works 2:00 pm: Japan Game Awards: 2021

Japan Game Awards: 2021 4:00 pm : 110 Industries, new AAA products in development

: 110 Industries, new AAA products in development 5:00 pm: NCSoft TGS2021 Special Program

NCSoft TGS2021 Special Program 6:00 pm: GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment 7:00 pm: Ubisoft – UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program

Ubisoft – UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program 8:00 pm: AKRacing Presents AKTalking

AKRacing Presents AKTalking 9:00 pm: Wright Flyer Studios

Wright Flyer Studios 10:00 pm: Genshin Impact TGS 2021 Program

Genshin Impact TGS 2021 Program 11:00 pm: fingger

Monday, October 4 (AEST)

12:00pm: Gran Saga

Gran Saga 1:00 am: TGS2021 Online Ending

