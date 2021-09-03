What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It’s been a long time since I’ve played PUBG. So long, in fact, that I missed the point where you can play as the Power Rangers now?

Some mates of mine have been talking about PUBG for a while. I always preferred PUBG to Fortnite just because it fit with more the ideal of what I want from these battle royales. I enjoyed the intensity and the downtime you got from the contemporary military mechanics and gunplay, as opposed to the non-stop chaos of something like Apex Legends or constantly dealing with having to spin 360 degrees to build a Minecraft tower in the middle of the map.

(I do actually quite like Apex Legends and put a couple of hundred hours into it, but anyway.)

So I might go back and give that a whirl this weekend. I’ll also have to split my time between two other things that I unfortunately can’t talk about. One of them you should be able to guess what it is, if you’ve been reading the site this week. The other you won’t be able to guess, but if you do some digging and think about what kinds of things that would stand out that we’d cover on site, you might have a shot. Have a guess in the comments and I will not confirm as appropriate.

So that’s me. What are you all playing this weekend?