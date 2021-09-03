See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 25 mins ago: September 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:pubg
what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Wow, PUBG's changed. Image: Krafton INC

It’s been a long time since I’ve played PUBG. So long, in fact, that I missed the point where you can play as the Power Rangers now?

Some mates of mine have been talking about PUBG for a while. I always preferred PUBG to Fortnite just because it fit with more the ideal of what I want from these battle royales. I enjoyed the intensity and the downtime you got from the contemporary military mechanics and gunplay, as opposed to the non-stop chaos of something like Apex Legends or constantly dealing with having to spin 360 degrees to build a Minecraft tower in the middle of the map.

(I do actually quite like Apex Legends and put a couple of hundred hours into it, but anyway.)

So I might go back and give that a whirl this weekend. I’ll also have to split my time between two other things that I unfortunately can’t talk about. One of them you should be able to guess what it is, if you’ve been reading the site this week. The other you won’t be able to guess, but if you do some digging and think about what kinds of things that would stand out that we’d cover on site, you might have a shot. Have a guess in the comments and I will not confirm as appropriate.

So that’s me. What are you all playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.