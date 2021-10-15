See Games Differently

A Week On, How Does Back 4 Blood Stack Up?

Published 1 hour ago: October 15, 2021 at 2:30 pm
back 4 blood
Image: Turtle Rock Studios

It’s hard following something as beloved as Left 4 Dead. How well has Back 4 Blood managed such a legacy?

That’s what we’re going to explore a little today on stream. It won’t be quite as long as stream as usual, since I’ve got my appointment for a second Pfizer shot today and there’s no way I’m missing that.

But I wanted to take a little bit of time to check out how Back 4 Blood has evolved from the beta. It didn’t go live in time for our regular streaming slot last week, so now’s a perfect chance to review things and see how the zombie ground has settled a little.

It’ll also be one of my final streams, and given the Left 4 Dead connection there’s something touching about the nostalgia of it all. So I’ll be playing through from 2.45pm to 3.30pm AEST. Should be enough time for a nice chunk of gameplay, which you can follow along with (and pester me about) below.

As always, there’s the wonderful folks in the Kotaku AU Discord channel below. Great people, would recommend.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

