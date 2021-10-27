Deathverse Is A Surprise Follow-Up To Suda’s Let It Die

In 2016, Goichi Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture and Supertrick Games released Let It Die, a roguelike that had players climbing up a tower killing everything in their paths. Today, Sony announced a surprise successor to the game, only this time it’s a multiplayer “survival action game,” instead.
It’s called Deathverse: Let It Die and is developed by Supertrick, the team who helped out on the original. Publisher GungHo describes it as:
In the survival battle arena Deathverse: Let It Die, you’ll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in PvPvE combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customise your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star!
As a contestant in this glamorous gorefest, you’ll fight using a special robotic unit, known as a ‘Wilson,’ that will give you all the tools you need to survive.
In a trailer that opened Sony’s State of Play demonstration, we’re shown a cast of fighters battling in an arena, using a wide variety of weapons and special powers.
It’s coming in Spring 2022 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
If you’re wondering how exactly this ties into the original’s universe, here’s the official explainer:
A Story to Die For
Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show ‘Death Jamboree.’ Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs’ personalities are just as colourful as the bloodstained stage. While it’s well known that ‘Death Jamboree’ is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show’s past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures. It’s time to master your favourite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.
