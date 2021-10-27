Deathverse Is A Surprise Follow-Up To Suda’s Let It Die

In 2016, Goichi Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture and Supertrick Games released Let It Die, a roguelike that had players climbing up a tower killing everything in their paths. Today, Sony announced a surprise successor to the game, only this time it’s a multiplayer “survival action game,” instead.

It’s called Deathverse: Let It Die and is developed by Supertrick, the team who helped out on the original. Publisher GungHo describes it as:

In the survival battle arena Deathverse: Let It Die, you’ll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in PvPvE combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customise your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star! As a contestant in this glamorous gorefest, you’ll fight using a special robotic unit, known as a ‘Wilson,’ that will give you all the tools you need to survive.

In a trailer that opened Sony’s State of Play demonstration, we’re shown a cast of fighters battling in an arena, using a wide variety of weapons and special powers.

It’s coming in Spring 2022 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

If you’re wondering how exactly this ties into the original’s universe, here’s the official explainer: