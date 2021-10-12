Far Cry 6’s PlayStation Save Transfers Are A Pain In The Arse

We’re really gonna do this song and dance again, aren’t we? Far Cry 6 players are having trouble starting a new game file on PlayStation 4 and continuing that same save file on PlayStation 5. It’s a similar problem to the one that plagued blockbusters like Marvel’s Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Far Cry 6 supports cross-save “between all platforms,” but some players have expressed confusion over how the process works.

Some wondered if the cloud save feature included with PlayStation Plus memberships might do the trick. It will not. Regardless of the console you’re transferring to, a save made on a PS4 version of the game will only work with the PS4 version. To get it to work with the next-gen version, you’ll need to go through the in-game process. Others noted that the save doesn’t transfer automatically with your Ubisoft account. And as one person who noted they were banging their head against the wall for hours trying to crack the case said on Reddit, “It shouldn’t be this complicated.”

How to transfer your Far Cry 6 save data from PS4 to PS5

In everyone’s defence, the cross-save feature in Far Cry 6 is maddeningly unintuitive.

You’ll need both the PS4 and the PS5 versions of Far Cry 6 installed. Load the PS4 version, then hit “new game.” (Weird, right?) Next to your save slot, you should see an icon that looks like a little cloud with an up arrow over it — the universal icon for “upload to cloud.” Click on that. Now, boot up the PS5 version. Go to “new game” again. (Yup, still weird.) Next to one of the save slots, see an icon that looks like a little cloud with a down arrow over it — the universal icon for “download from cloud.” Click on that. That’s it. You did it! You can repeat the process as often as you’d like, but you can only keep one save file in the cloud at once.

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

That’s the same process across all platforms, by the way. But note that, if you’re not leaping within the same “family” (i.e., PS4 to Xbox Series X rather than PS4 to PS5), some of your content won’t carry over. Your essentials — gear, weapons, vehicles, companions, and the like — will transfer seamlessly. But your unlocked DLC and Far Cry Credits, premium in-game currency that costs very real real-world money, will not.

The feature isn’t globally available either, at least not right now. As Eurogamer reported, some players who picked up physical copies of Far Cry 6 in the United Kingdom are locked to the PS4 version. Apparently that’s the result of an error that delivered Russian versions of disc copies to U.K.-based players, thereby precluding the free next-gen upgrade. A Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer the team was “investigating” the issue.

This feels as good a time as any to mention that, on Xbox, you automatically get the next-gen version of cross-gen games, and your save data makes the leap automatically.