Let’s Jump Into The Pit For One Last Stream

I began so much of my journey here with a love and affiliation for a lot of retro things, so it feels appropriate to play something very retro-centric for my final stream with you all.

The game in question is Into The Pit, a FPS roguelite from Nullpointer Games that’s launched through Steam and Xbox Game Pass this week. It’s been an exceedingly good couple of years for retro shooters, and since it’s always good to be highlighting new projects where we can on Steam, Into The Pit is a perfect choice for this week’s stream.

You can tune in below from 3:00pm AEDT to 4:00pm AEDT. I was meant to have some farewell drinks today, but someone at work’s sadly gotten a COVID scare, and I won’t have full protection from my second shot until next week. So I guess the final drink will be with all of you, which is fitting in a way.

As always, please draw your attention to the wonderful folks in the Kotaku AU Discord channel below, where you’ll continue to find me well after today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the record, the stream won’t be shutting down when I leave — although naturally I don’t know precisely what the new faces will or won’t do with it. So consider this as a goodbye just from me alone.