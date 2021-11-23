DICE Forgot About Building Collision In Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is shaping up to be a broken mess of a game, one that probably could’ve benefited from another month — or year — in development. Still, it’s officially out on most major platforms, and players are once again having a blast with aspects of it that the designers never intended them to. This time, instead of spectacularly busted vehicles being the source of enjoyment, it’s busted level geometry, as players have discovered that some building walls have no collision whatsoever, allowing them to pull off some sneaky shenanigans like hiding helicopters in places they shouldn’t be able to access at all.

As first spotted by VG24/7, Reddit user Darktoothone shared a clip showcasing the issue. While playing on Hourglass, one of Battlefield 2042‘s newest maps based in Doha, Qatar and lined with glass skyscrapers, the Redditor pilots his helicopter right through the walls of a large building. Unfortunately, it rapidly becomes apparent that he’s not the only one who had the idea to hide out within the level geometry, as he discovers another helicopter has already hidden itself within the permeable walls of the structure, and before long, that chopper asserts its claim to the space by making short work of Darktoothone.

Another clip making the rounds, this one from Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, demonstrates a different issue with some of the skyscrapers on Hourglass. At the helm of an F-35E Panther fighter jet, Shroud decides to test out what happens if he flies directly into some of those structures. As you can see in the video below, the jet just bounces off five or six entirely different buildings before blowing up in hilarious fashion.

You could say Shroud’s clip features impenetrable walls, structures far too solid to break through. But you could also call the jet indestructible. Regardless, this isn’t supposed to happen in a “realistic” military shooter.

So it seems developer DICE forgot to implement collision on some of the buildings in Battlefield 2042, and made others unrealistically safe to collide with at hundreds of miles an hour. Be careful when flying out there. You never know whether you’ll just bounce off a building, or encounter a helicopter lying in wait for you within the ethereal walls of one.

There appears to be a lot wrong with Battlefield 2042. Alongside issues with helicopters and hovercrafts, which are supposed to get nerfed soon, players are blowing up tanks with snipers faster than rockets while others are finding themselves trapped in XP farms like lamb to the slaughter. The game is having a rough go at things, making it feel like it came out at the wrong time.