Battle Royale Wrestling Game Looks Like A Cool Take On The Crowded Genre

Whether you’re a gym rat, a lifeguard, or a music performer, the premise of Rumbleverse is simple: everyone’s out to beat the shit out of everyone else. Tonight, Iron Galaxy Studios revealed the battle royale at The Game Awards.

Here’s Rumbleverse’s creation myth: humans have always been bloodthirsty little shits, and they’re willing to full-body tackle you over the tiniest of infractions. The game itself takes place in Grapital City, an urban arena in which up to 40 players can duke it out to become the champion. Nobody is safe anywhere, not even the announcer that we saw in the trailer. While most of the brawling did take place on the street, one competitor threw her rival from atop a skyscraper. I’m sure he’ll be fine. Probably.

There are also some truly ridiculous costumes in this game. One person was running around the city in a rubber horse mask. It was no wonder he got knocked into the sky with a folding chair. But even that guy isn’t much better off either, since he’s participating in the competition in a bright orange life jacket. The developers intend to add more paid cosmetics and a battle pass.

If you’re interested in trying Rumbleverse, sign-ups for the trial begin tomorrow. On February 8, 2022, Rumbleverse will enter its Early Access beta. While players who sign up on the website have a chance at being selected for the beta, those who purchase the Early Access Pack on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, or the Epic Games Store will be guaranteed access. The pack will also include cosmetics and in-game currency.

The first season begins on February 15, 2022. Rumbleverse will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox One, and PC. The game will also support cross-play on launch.