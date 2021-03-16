See Games Differently

Stadia Exclusive Super Bomberman R Online Is Coming To PC And Consoles So People Can Play It

Illustration: Konami
Launched exclusively on Stadia on September 1, Super Bomberman R Online is all the explosive cartoon fun of Super Bomberman R plus a 64-player online battle royale mode that plays out across multiple game boards. Today Konami announced the game is coming soon to consoles and PC with crossplay, so those poor Stadia players can stop getting matched with bots.

Not to upset the Stadia crowd, but Super Bomberman R Online felt kind of wasted on Google’s streaming game service. Such a classic console gaming experience should be on traditional consoles, with their dirty physically-present hardware and their hundreds and thousands of players. Bomberman’s fun is other people, 64-player online battle royale Bomberman doubly so. Soon players on Xboxes, PlayStations, Switches, and PCs will join the fray, and the fray will be much better for it.

The fray. (Screenshot: Konami) The fray. (Screenshot: Konami)

Stay tuned to the official game website for info on launch timing and remember, if you’d rather not wait you can always sign up for Stadia.

