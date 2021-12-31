Yes, You Can Still Get A Wife In ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier

Fans of Stardew Valley have naught to fear when it comes to a core feature of the farming game making it’s way to Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone’s next title.

ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier was announced back in October to much fanfare. The game, while keeping the aesthetic and musical styling that fans love in Stardew Valley, follows you concocting chocolatey treats in a haunted castle. The game seems to have a greater focus on combat, with you needing to destroy enemies in order to get much-needed supplies to make chocolate. Your chocolate shop is also home to many ghosts that work for you, which is very cute but also ethically dubious (are we paying these ghosts a fair wage?).

In a recent interview, Barone was quizzed about whether or not there would be a dating and relationship system in the game, a mechanic that many fans loved and was a staple in the Harvest Moon series that his first game was based on.

“Yes, there will be relationships like in Stardew Valley,” said Barone. “I haven’t decided exactly how the system will work, yet. And I expect to approach some things differently this time around.”

Yes, the dating system will return. However, from the sound of this statement, it seems like Barone will be going in a different direction in terms of how this system will function. Can I marry a ghost? Do I have to feed my bride-to-be chocolate until she is sick, not realising that she is actually lactose intolerant and the sickness was inevitable?

Haunted Chocolatier is currently still in development, with no mention of platforms it will be released on, a release date or even a release window. I’m personally of the belief that a good game takes all the time it needs, but I’m definitely excited for this title to come.