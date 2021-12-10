See Games Differently

Here’s Everything Big That Was Announced & Shown At The 2021 Game Awards

5

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: December 10, 2021 at 4:10 pm -
Filed to:aaryn flynn
Image: The Game Awards

Well, that’s a wrap! After a seemingly endless parade of ads, Geoff Keighley and more ads, peppered with celebrity appearances, musical performances and major game reveals, the 2021 Game Awards are done and in the bag. Here’s everything you missed, or caught and just want to catch up on all over again.

Below you’ll find links to our complete coverage of the evening’s news (click/tap on the headline to be taken to the post), from announcements to trailers to botched attempts at getting an important message across.

Image

Your First Look At Quantic Dream’s Dramatic New Star Wars Game

Image

Sega Reveals Sonic Frontiers, The First Open-World Sonic Game

Image

Surprise: The Matrix Unreal Demo Is A Simple, Weirdly Fun Open-World Game

Image

Geoff Keighley Opens Game Awards With Disappointing Vagueness

Image

Hell Yeah, Wonder Woman Is Starring In Her Own Big Game

Image

Space Marine II Announced, Ten Years After The Original

Image

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gets Long-Awaited Gameplay Reveal

Image

Alan Wake 2 Finally Announced

Image

Battle Royale Wrestling Game Looks Like A Cool Take On The Crowded Genre

Image

Here’s The First Trailer For The Upcoming Halo TV Series

Image

Sonic The Hedgehog 2‘s First Trailer, And Knuckles, Debuts At The Game Awards

Image

New Game Nightingale Is Probably Your Next Time Traveling Co-op Fixation

Image

Good News, The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Coming To PC

Image

Dune: Spice Wars Is A New Real-Time PC Game

Image

Homeworld 3 Shows First Gameplay, Looks Great

Image

Ex-Telltale Devs Are Making A Star Trek Game

Image

Steelrising Game Says What If The French Revolution But With Robots?

Image

Silent Hill Creator Is Working On A Spooky New Horror Game

Image

Horizon Forbidden West’s Dinosaurs Are Suitably Epic In New Footage

Image

It’s A Flashy Turn-Based RPG With Scott Pilgrim Vibes

Image

It Takes Two Wins Game Of The Year At The 2021 Game Awards (Plus all the other winners as well) 

