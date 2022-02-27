Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Announced, Here Are The New Starters

Pokémon Scarlet And Violet, the next two games in the mainline Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, The Pokémon Company announced during today’s Pokémon Presents livestream.
