See Games Differently

Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Announced, Here Are The New Starters

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: February 28, 2022 at 1:19 am -
Filed to:creative works
gameplay of pokemonpokemonpokemon 25th anniversarypokemon companyrole playing video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Announced, Here Are The New Starters
Screenshot: The New York Times / Kotaku

Pokémon Scarlet And Violet, the next two games in the mainline Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, The Pokémon Company announced during today’s Pokémon Presents livestream.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.