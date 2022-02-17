This Absolute Madman Made A Bridge Out Of Bibarel In Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Sometimes the most annoying way to do things is the best way to do things in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been a joy to play, but also a joy to watch in many ways. One way is simply standing idly by and watching the little creatures live their lives in the world. I don’t know about you, but I spent a good 10 minutes the other day just running around Aipom and watching it follow me around.

Another way is watching how other people decide to play it. I mean, Twitch is a massively successful platform for many reasons, but one of them is watching other people play games, right? Not to mention Let’s Plays on YouTube are huge. So I think, based on that, we can deduce that people like to watch other people play video games.

Me personally? I like to see the stupid shit that people do in games. Goofy silly stuff. Absolutely ridiculous things. Which is why I love what people have been doing with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and seeing the weird ways to play it.

As shown in the video, this absolute madman filled his party with Bibarel and used them to make a living bridge to cross a body of water, instead of using Basculegion. Very stupid. I love it.

This same creator, Viz, also attempted to walk on water using an Alpha Bibarel, but unfortunately failed.

From the looks of it, it seems like the regular old Bibarel is the only Pokémon that you are able to use as a bridge and stand on. It seems a little cruel, but also it’s important to remember that they are not real. They are simply imaginary creatures, and do not reflect real life animals. In saying that, it would probably be wise to not try this with any real life animals, as they would probably hate it and try to eat you.