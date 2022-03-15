Crunchyroll Is Now Streaming Dragon Ball, Z, And GT

Dragon Ball fans, rejoice!

I know there are a lot of you, too. The Dragon Ball series was one of those shows that stuck with us as kids (especially if you were a Cheez TV or Toonami kid back in the day). For many, it was the very first piece of Japanese media that they saw. For me personally, I was a Sailor Moon kid, but I’d happily watch Dragon Ball Z with my older brother when it was on.

If you got a little misty-eyed here, remembering the days of weeaboo past, I’ve got some great news for you. The first three Dragon Ball series are now available on Crunchyroll.

We’re powering up even more! The Dragon Ball Z English dub, plus the English sub and dub of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT, comes to Crunchyroll TODAY! 🙌 MORE: https://t.co/QdJ5K9FlCg pic.twitter.com/g6cgWpABSJ — Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel (@Crunchyroll) March 15, 2022



Crunchyroll has announced this morning that the classic Dragon Ball series is now available to watch on their platform. This means viewers will be able to access Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT from today in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada.

This addition to Crunchyroll (which I’m shocked hadn’t come sooner) is part of the big wave of content coming to the platform in light of their ongoing merge with Funimation. The merge of Funimation and Crunchyroll (and AnimeLab, don’t forget them) means that we’ll be seeing a lot more content coming to the Crunchyroll platform that was previously solely on Funimation, as well as new content not seen on either platform.

At this moment in time, AnimeLab users are able to log in to Funimation with their credentials for the former, but it seems the Funimation-Crunchyroll merge has not been fully enacted. So while Crunchyroll will slowly get more Funimation content, they will still need to start a fresh Crunchyroll subscription.

If you’re already a Crunchyroll subscriber, what better time to start watching Dragon Ball than the present?