Ms. Marvel’s First Trailer Brings A Radical New Kamala Khan To The MCU

The first full-length trailer for Ms. Marvel is here and it’s as adorable, fun, and exciting as the comics. Full of absolutely excellent directorial decisions and featuring Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, the new series looks like a tone-perfect mashup of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Sky High.

Disney+ also released a poster for the new series, and revealed the June 8th streaming date. In the trailer, Khan attempts to balance high school, family, and super powers, in a coming-of-age story that the Disney+ Marvel shows have been missing. This kind of teenage camp has been absent from superhero films of late, and while Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, did an absolutely excellent job, it’s a delight to see Vellani taking up the mantle of “Awkward Kid, Awkward Powers, Awkward Family.”

The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.