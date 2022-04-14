See Games Differently

Here Are The Times McDonald’s Will Be Open During Easter

6
Chris Jager

Chris Jager

Published 1 hour ago: April 15, 2022 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:easter
mcdonaldsxpost
Here Are The Times McDonald’s Will Be Open During Easter
SONY DSC

“Is McDonald’s open on Good Friday?” “What about Easter Sunday?” “Is it open on Easter Monday?” These are questions our intrepid fast food reporters get asked every April. Personally, we’re not sure how anybody could have room for a Big Mac and fries after all those chocolate eggs – but some Aussies have prodigious appetites.

Whether you’re visiting family, attending Church or going on holiday, the Easter break usually involves some driving. (Speaking of which, beware of double demerit points this weekend!)

This means a quick ‘n’ easy drive-thru meal is probably on the menu – with McDonald’s being the most ubiquitous option. Happily, we can confirm that most Macca’s restaurants will indeed be open between March 30 and April 2. Hurrah!

Here’s the official statement from Ronald himself (well, one of his representatives anyway.)

The vast majority of our restaurants trade as usual over the Easter Long Weekend, with the exception of those that are situated within shopping centres.

Closing times vary depending on location, but you can expect normal trading hours from your local outlet. If you’re heading to the Royal Easter Show, skip the fried bollocks-on-a-stick and get this on the way home instead.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Jager

Chris Jager

Chris Jager is the former editor of Lifehacker, who specialised in technology and streaming.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.