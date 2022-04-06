High Score Day Is The New Wordle Clone For Gamers

Wordle. Wordle Archive (RIP). Movie Wordle. World Wordle. Maths Wordle. Death Match Wordle. Pokémon Wordle. Wordle Four and Wordle Eight.

There are a lot of Wordle clones.

Ever since the word game came to be, it feels like a day hasn’t gone by without the emergence of a new Wordle clone, created by someone hoping to kickstart the next big fad. That’s not to downplay these Wordle clones, of course. I personally am still regularly playing Wordle, as well as Heardle (Music Wordle) and Box Office Game (Movie Wordle).

However, the closest thing we’ve had so far to Video Game Wordle is the Pokémon Wordle, which has left a gap open for somebody to try and target that market. You see where I’m going with this.

High Score Day is a new daily Wordle clone that gives the player five separate screenshots from different video games and asks them to guess which games they are from. It’s actually a bit like ScribbleTaku, except more direct and less goofy. Your score is based on how many lives you have left, with the maximum amount being 5 and the minimum being 0. Every time you get a game wrong, you lose a life.

The thing about High Score Day which sets it apart from a game like Heardle is that Heardle seems to be somewhat forgiving in the music choices they make, with the vast majority of songs being in the mainstream. High Score Day, on the other hand, does not give a damn about that.

The games up for guessing on High Score Day cover a lot of ground, with games from the current era all the way to back in the 80’s popping up beside one another. This makes High Score Day a bit more interesting in terms of racking your brain for an answer, and even working together with friends to figure it out. If you’re expecting triple AAA titles galore, drop your expectations. This game is a niche wonderland.