Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Has Fake Walls That Hide Loot, Just Like Elden Ring

Merriam-Webster defines “wall” as “a means of access” or “a usually swinging or sliding barrier by which an entry is closed and opened.” Wait, nope, my mistake. That’s the Elden Ring definition of “wall” — and as spotted by Polygon’s Mike Mahardy, apparently the Tina Tina’s Wonderlands one, too.

Yes, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy-resprayed spin-off of Gearbox’s popular Borderlands loot-shooters, features the sort of architectural quirk explicitly designed to hoodwink the player. It looks like a wall. But if you punch it, it dissolves, revealing a chamber, typically with loot of some sort.

See the gold shimmer in the archway? That indicates a fake wall. (Screenshot: Gearbox / Kotaku)

There are a handful of easy tells. First, when you approach the fake wall, you’ll see a prompt pop up suggesting you melee (curious, as there may not be anything nearby for you to melee). Second, if you look closely, you can spot a glinting wave of gold shimmer through the bricks. Third, if you stand in front of it without moving — not that you’ll ever do so in the hurricane of freneticism that is a Borderlands game — it’ll reveal itself to you for a few seconds.

Polygon points out that one such wall can be found in the Murder Church area of Tangledrift (itself an entire region that, to my understanding, is entirely optional). Here, if you want to see it yourself, is the hidden door’s exact location on the map:

Screenshot: Gearbox / Kotaku

Behind the door, you’ll find a lucky die — a new-to-the-series form of chest for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Punch the die, and it’ll explode in a confetti of brightly coloured gear. The more dice you find in any given region, the rarer loot you’ll find from future dice in that region. It’s a lovely optional that encourages exploration through Wonderlands’ lush landscapes. But putting dice behind fake walls? Jerks!

Of course, the hidden doors in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands aren’t nearly as maddening as those that plague another game: Elden Ring. In a saga that took players of FromSoft’s latest torture device by storm earlier this year, some hidden doors had secret beefy health bars, and took multiple hits to give way. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are far tamer by comparison.