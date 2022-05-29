Move Over Mando, Andor Will Be Your Next Star Wars Obsession

It’s been a big day for news in the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Celebration taking place in California. We’ve got a release date for The Mandalorian season 3 and Obi-Wan Kenobi is dropping its first episodes. We also have our first proper look at the next big Star Wars show Andor.

What is Andor about?

The name Andor should seem familiar, mainly because it’s attached to Cassian Andor, one of the main heroes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In this Disney+ series, we follow Cassian five years before the events of Rogue One as he joins the rebellion in its formative years.

According to the synopsis from Disney:

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Similar to Rogue One, the show is expected to lean into the gritty underworld of the Star Wars universe with a spy-espionage-style thriller.

Trailer time

Andor has been in the works for what feels like forever, but Star Wars Celebration gave us real proof that this show is happening, and hey, it actually looks pretty good!

Now that’s a TV show with a movie-sized budget if I’ve ever seen one.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but amongst the trailer’s many locations and characters, we get to see the years when the Empire has risen to the height of its power. And just like with any tyrannical force, people are sick of it.

Here’s the first poster for the series.

Who is in the cast?

Leading the show as Andor is of course Diego Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One.

He’s also joined by Star Wars regular Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. Rounding out the cast of Andor is Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. Fiona Shaw can also be seen in the trailer.

Tony Gilroy is the writer and creator and Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Michelle Rejwan and Diego Luna are executive producers.

Andor: Australian Release Date

Along with the first trailer we were given a release date for Andor.

Andor will premiere with two episodes on Disney+ on August 31, with the rest released weekly. There will be 12 episodes in total.

Andor isn’t the only show coming to us from a galaxy far, far away. We’ve compiled a list of the rest of Disney+’s Star Wars projects here.