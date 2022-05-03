See Games Differently

Marvel's Midnight Suns Has Been Rated In Australia

The Australian Classification Board has handed down its rating for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical RPG from XCOM and Civilization studio Firaxis Games. While little gameplay has seen the light of day so far, it appears to be a character-focused, squad-based tactics game similar to XCOM: Chimera Squad. Players create a squad of Marvel superheroes and work their way toward specific objectives. Like all of Firaxis’ games, Midnight Suns appears to be turn-based.

The Classification Board awarded Marvel’s Midnight Suns an M rating, citing Moderate Impact themes and violence, Mild Impact language, drug use, and sex, and Very Mild Impact nudity.

This rating also comes seemingly out of nowhere. The game hasn’t released a new trailer since September, and it still doesn’t have an official release date. The game is currently slated for a 2022 release. Given this new surprise new rating, our guess is it will launch in the July-September Q3 window.

The game is based on a series of Marvel comics called Midnight Sons. The Midnight Sons are a team of Marvel heroes that delve into the supernatural. Its roster typically includes Doctor Strange, Morbius, Ghost Rider, Helstrom, and Werewolf by Night among others. Midnight Suns appears to cast a wider net with its available heroes in an effort to appeal to a wider audience. The thrust of the game’s plot is that Marvel’s mightiest must come together to stop the demonic forces of Lilith as she attempts to resurrect her master Chthon.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

