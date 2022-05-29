Sonic 3’s Writers Discuss Bringing In More Game Material For The Films

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a simple story of Ben Schwartz’s blue, CG rodent fighting Jim Carrey’s Doctor Eggman, but the sequel went all in on Sonic lore. Beyond bringing in Knuckles and Tails, two extremely important members of Sonic’s supporting cast, Sonic 2 brought in enough material from Sega’s gaming franchise to ensure that it’ll be able to go on for quite some time.

In a recent Q&A, which you can see above, writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller discussed some tentative plans for Sonic 3. Currently, the film is at a point where they’re just pitching ideas to see what works and how to stitch them all together into a real film, but there were some interesting nuggets of information in there. The second film’s post credits scene ended on a brief reveal of Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic’s nemesis who first appeared in 2001’s Sonic Adventure 2. Shadow’s gone on to become a popular character in his own right, at one point headlining his own solo game in 2005. When asked about who they’ve got in mind to voice the character, the writing duo said they’re only focused on figuring out the character right now, but wouldn’t turn down bringing in a big Hollywood actor like they did for Knuckles, who was voiced by Idris Elba.

Casey and Miller also revealed that Sonic 3 would bring in elements from both of those games — which means that we’ll likely see Eggman’s grandfather Gerald Robotnik, along with Shadow’s childhood friend Maria, both of whom made their debut in Sonic Adventure 2. With the Robotnik family being so key to the franchise, both men have a desire to bring Jim Carrey back for the third film, but with the actor seemingly retired now, it all hinges on whether he wants to return or not.

Though Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are the primary trio, they have more recently become a foursome thanks to Amy Rose, a longtime supporting character in the franchise. With her big crush on Sonic and an even bigger hammer, fans naturally have a desire to see the pink hedgehog show up in these movies. Without breaking their NDA, the pair teased that things were “in the works” for the character. With how popular Sonic’s friends and enemies are, Miller and Casey are aware of the desire to see more of them in the films, and are eager to meet fan expectations. “As long as the people got the appetite for them,” said Miller, “we’ll keep adding yet another person from the game universe.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is on Paramount+ now. The plan for Sonic 3 is to have it out in 2024.

[via Tails Channel]