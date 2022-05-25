Yoshitaka Amano Makes Batman Look Like Final Fantasy And I’m Here For It

A future issue of DC Comics’ Detective Comics (that’s Detective Comics Comics’ Detective Comics for those of you keeping score at home) will feature a variant cover by none other than prolific Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, the company’s August 2022 catalogue announces.

The beautiful Amano artwork of a brooding Batman holding a woman many assume to be enemy and love interest Talia al Ghul will grace the cover of Detective Comics #1093 when it hits comic book store shelves on August 23. DC Comics’ solicitation notes that retailers need to order 25 issues of the standard cover to receive a single Amano variant, however, so it should be fairly rare.

Image: DC Comics

Here’s what DC Comics has to say about this issue of the 85-year-old comic book series:

Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about? Is he the detective or the devil?

Amano’s relationship with DC Comics stretches all the way back to his 1999 collaboration with Neil Gaiman on The Sandman: The Dream Hunters under the publisher’s Vertigo imprint. Since then, he’s provided his talents to various DC Comics projects, including Superman Red and Blue, Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad, and Batgirls. While at the time I joked about Amano’s spin on Harley Quinn nearly bringing me to tears, the rest of the bunch are somehow even better.

I’m fully in fanboy mode here, but I think Amano’s more than earned illustrating his very own Batman series. Heck, let Amano do whatever he wants at this point, DC Comics, I just want the chance to see more of his art.