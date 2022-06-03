See Games Differently

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Is Coming, And The Great Thedas Egg Hunt Is On

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: June 3, 2022 at 10:11 am
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Is Coming, And The Great Thedas Egg Hunt Is On
Image: Bioware

Bioware has confirmed the title of the fourth Dragon Age game. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will continue the story from where it left off in Dragon Age Inquisition‘s Tresspasser DLC. Solas, fresh from his betrayal, is on the lam and the nations of Thedas demanding significant diplomatic and national security changes after the defeat of Corypheus.

Its title, Dreadwolf, refers to Solas himself, who was revealed as the Dread Wolf Fen’Harel, the one indirectly responsible for the events of Inquisition.

The game has been in development at Bioware for some time, with only the odd tease or update to sate the appetites of anxious fans. Inquisition launched in 2014, with the Tresspasser DLC arriving a year later. The series has been dormant since. In the years following Inquisition, Bioware went through an, er, interesting period that involved a wayward Mass Effect spin-off, a failed new IP, and the bizarre (and later reversed) decision to turn Dragon Age into a live-service multiplayer game similar to Destiny.

The Dragon Age community is every bit as dedicated to its favourite RPG universe as the Mass Effect community is to theirs, and for the same reasons. Bioware’s famed world-building and deep character work made it an instant hit among fantasy fans.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf now finds itself in the unenviable position of restoring faith in a studio that, outwardly at least, appeared to have lost its way. What the series’ biggest fans want is DA as they’ve always known it, a sprawling, character-driven RPG where choices and conversations matter. If Bioware can recapture some of that old magic (but not Bioware Magic), Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could be the game that puts the publisher back on the road to greatness.

Anyway, the Great Thedas Egg Hunt draws ever closer, and I, for one, am excited to make an omelette. You can’t hide from me, Solas.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • The DA fandom is united in its desire to smash Solas.

    For varying definitions of smash, of course.

    If there is not a lyrium-infused egg-whisk in the game, so help me, I’ll learn how to mod. Maybe a spatula as well …

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.