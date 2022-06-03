Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Is Coming, And The Great Thedas Egg Hunt Is On

Bioware has confirmed the title of the fourth Dragon Age game. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will continue the story from where it left off in Dragon Age Inquisition‘s Tresspasser DLC. Solas, fresh from his betrayal, is on the lam and the nations of Thedas demanding significant diplomatic and national security changes after the defeat of Corypheus.

Its title, Dreadwolf, refers to Solas himself, who was revealed as the Dread Wolf Fen’Harel, the one indirectly responsible for the events of Inquisition.

The game has been in development at Bioware for some time, with only the odd tease or update to sate the appetites of anxious fans. Inquisition launched in 2014, with the Tresspasser DLC arriving a year later. The series has been dormant since. In the years following Inquisition, Bioware went through an, er, interesting period that involved a wayward Mass Effect spin-off, a failed new IP, and the bizarre (and later reversed) decision to turn Dragon Age into a live-service multiplayer game similar to Destiny.

May the Dread Wolf take you. Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. pic.twitter.com/riYYZXS7O1 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 2, 2022

The Dragon Age community is every bit as dedicated to its favourite RPG universe as the Mass Effect community is to theirs, and for the same reasons. Bioware’s famed world-building and deep character work made it an instant hit among fantasy fans.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf now finds itself in the unenviable position of restoring faith in a studio that, outwardly at least, appeared to have lost its way. What the series’ biggest fans want is DA as they’ve always known it, a sprawling, character-driven RPG where choices and conversations matter. If Bioware can recapture some of that old magic (but not Bioware Magic), Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could be the game that puts the publisher back on the road to greatness.

Anyway, the Great Thedas Egg Hunt draws ever closer, and I, for one, am excited to make an omelette. You can’t hide from me, Solas.