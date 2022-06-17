See Games Differently

Welcome To Sushi Town

Welcome To Sushi Town

Jay Kim is a veteran concept artist and illustrator from Korea who has worked on stuff like MapleStory 2.

You can see more of Kim’s stuff at their ArtStation page.

