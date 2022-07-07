The FFXIV Oceania Data Centre Is Facing Connectivity Issues [Update]

Update: July 7th, 2022, 12:38 p.m. AEST

While this issue had been occurring since early last night, I’ve now received an email from a reader that the servers seem to be back online. This falls in line with a new comment on the Reddit thread saying that they are also now able to play.

This may not be the case for all players, but it looks like any problems players were previously facing seem to be getting resolved.

Have fun!

Original: July 7th, 2022, 12:11 p.m. AEST

If you’ve been trying to play on the FFXIV Oceania data centre of Final Fantasy XIV Online but couldn’t, you’re not alone.

As we know, Square Enix finally launched a dedicated data centre for Australian and New Zealander players at the start of this year. This was a huge relief considering for years AU/NZ players have had to play on NA/JP servers and face less-than-stellar connections.

However, many AU/NZ players have now found that they’re unable to log in to Materia. According to our resident FFXIV expert Renee O’Flynn, the issues began at around 6:00 p.m. last night, with some players getting disconnected as early as 5:30 p.m.

A Reddit thread on the Final Fantasy XIV Online subreddit was posted in the wee hours of this morning, which was followed by many theories as to why players have been unable to access the FFXIV Oceania data centre.

Looking at the comments of this thread, the most popular theories seem to be that the recent flooding in NSW (New South Wales, not Nintendo Switch) may be causing connectivity issues for people trying to play the game with a Telstra connection.

This theory is also supported by one comment by a player using Aussie Broadband Opticomm, who claims that they haven’t faced any issues. However, considering New Zealand players are also facing connection issues, the issue may not be with Telstra.

It seems like the most common workaround for this issue is to use a VPN to connect, but Renee has mentioned that this method isn’t working for everyone, and users playing on consoles rather than PC are unable to use this workaround.

As of writing, Square Enix has released no statements regarding the OCE data centre on their official Twitter news account for server updates. Hopefully, this issue gets resolved soon, as Materia has by all accounts been fantastic for AU/NZ players.

Once it does come back, if you’re looking to get into the game but don’t know where to start, Renee’s fantastically thorough guide to getting started in Final Fantasy XIV Online is a great rundown on how to get going, and even has a link at the end to join Kotaku AU’s very own guild!

You should definitely join, they are all confirmed sweeties.